WHITE OAK — Complaints about use of White Oak baseball and softball fields has prompted action by the White Oak City Council.
In a special meeting Tuesday, council members adopted a policy that sets a fee and regulates how the city-owned fields will be used by recreational teams.
Now, baseball and softball teams will have to reserve a field with the city if they want to practice or play. Also, at least 50% of the reserving team's roster must be White Oak residents, and a $30 fee will be charged for a two-hour reservation.
City Coordinator Charlie Smith said that policy is modeled after similar rules for city of Longview fields. Teams now will have a receipt indicating they have the field reserved.
"We were having a lot of out-of-town select teams coming and playing on the fields, and the actual local teams that were from White Oak were having a problem getting on the field," Smith said. "It’s always been a first-come, first-served-type deal, and it turns into people getting really ticked off because they can’t get their team on the field to practice."
In another matter, council members instructed Smith to move forward to secure financing with the Texas Department of Transportation’s State Infrastructure Banking program.
The city must relocate water utility lines along FM 2275, a two-lane road that the state plans to widen into five lanes with a flushed median, but Smith said White Oak might take the opportunity to expand sewer service in the area.
“Right now, I’m going to talk with the engineers about looking at the existing waterline relocation and putting sewer line down George Richey Road,” Smith said. “Then, we will apply for a loan.”
The city’s portion of utility relocation is expected to cost more than $400,000, he said.