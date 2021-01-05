WHITE OAK — The East Texas Food Bank is able to serve more than 20,000 additional meals to the community thanks to a donation from a White Oak business and the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
Doug's Paint and Body Shop in White Oak partnered with Alpha Media East Texas' Friday Night Scoreboard Show for a holiday food drive for East Texas Food Bank.
The food drive collected about 100 jars of peanut butter, which were donated to the food bank Tuesday, along with a $2,500 check from Doug and Traci Smith who own the White Oak body shop. The Smiths chose to donate $25 for each jar of peanut butter collected.
"This donation is huge right now," said Lauren Barnes, communications and marketing director for East Texas Food Bank. "Unfortunately, 1 in 3 East Texas children are facing hunger right now because of the pandemic. We were already facing horrible numbers before the pandemic hit our community, so now it's just exacerbated the child hunger crisis that was already here in the first place. We absolutely could not respond to the increased need without the support from our community members."
Barnes said the monetary donation alone with provide 20,000 additional meals and the peanut butter will push it above that threshold.
Harlen Lobley, director of sales for Alpha Media East Texas, said the radio station and the White Oak business have each done many things to give back to the community over the years. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the already existing hunger crisis, they chose to partner with the food bank for the drive which started Thanksgiving and lasted throughout the holiday.
"We were just happy to do that," Traci Smith said. "Toys are great. We've done toys before, but I just felt like food at this time of year and in this particular year was more important. Peanut butter was such a great idea, and along with the donation as well, it just made my heart warm to know I was able to provide a little something different this year."
Barnes chose peanut butter as the item to be collected because it is a "high demand protein item and it's shelf stable," meaning it has a long shelf life. The food bank is able to provide to families and to local food pantries.
"They don't have to worry about it going bad, and it's nutritious," she said.
East Texas Food Bank annually serves about 80,000 families in the community, though at the height of the pandemic it was serving about 74% more families than it usually does, she said.
Because of the success of this year's drive, Lobley said the radio program and Doug's Paint and Body Shop plan to make this an annual tradition.
"It's those sustaining partnerships that really make the difference with the fight against hunger," Barnes said.