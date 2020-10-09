Two candidates running for Place 4 on the White Oak City Council say they want to give back to their community through service.
John Frazier, 47, and Junior Turner, 57, are vying for the seat, formerly occupied by Greg Hulett, who did not seek reelection in November.
In White Oak, the mayor and five council members are elected at large and serve two-year terms.
Frazier said he has lived in White Oak for 46 years.
“I am a product of this small town, and I would like to give back to it,” he said. “There are many ways to do this, and I have been fortunate to have invested my time into those.”
In early 2019, Frazier resigned as head football coach and athletic director at West Rusk High School after 12 years in the district. He said he previously coached in Winona, Pine Tree and Troup ISDs and has a total of 20 years in education and coaching.
Frazier, a White Oak graduate, is on the White Oak Property and Zoning Commission and owns John Frazier Allstate Insurance in Longview.
“My former career as a coach did not allow for the time to run for the council, so now that I do have time, I decided to run,” he said.
Turner said he has time to serve, as well. The retired police officer, who last worked for The University of Texas at Tyler Police Department, has lived in White Oak for more than 20 years and calls his family Roughnecks.
“There’s some things that need to be done,” Turner said of the city. He said roads and infrastructure need work in the city, but those upgrades must be done while keeping costs down.
Turner added that the council needs to help get more businesses to open and locate in town and take advantage of the George Ritchey Road expansion.
“If we don’t get businesses in White Oak, tax payers will take the brunt of the cost for services,” he said. “We need to bring more business in to offset the tax base. We need to be good stewards of taxpayer money.”
Frazier wants to make sure he represents his constituents well.
“I will be willing and able to listen to my fellow community members’ concerns and questions,” he said. “My goal is to help the other council members and our mayor to continue the rich tradition that this town has had the privilege to have for many years.”
Turner believes he will do a good job for constituents and encourages residents to vote.
“This is the most important election we will face in our lifetime,” Turner said. “We’re voting for our children’s, our grandchildren’s, future.”