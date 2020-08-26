White Oak High School is closing Thursday through Sept. 9 out of "an abundance of caution" because of confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus, according to an email sent to parents.
The school will receive a deep and thorough cleaning and sanitization on Thursday, according to the email.
All other campuses will remain open and if a student on another campus has a sibling at the high school, they can still attend school unless there is a case in their home.
On Monday, at White Oak Primary School, parents received notification on Sunday that a student and staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter sent to parents, the district did an investigation with the Gregg County Health Department and determined two second grade classrooms need to quarantine starting Monday for two weeks.
Superintendent Brian Gray confirmed there are six positive cases among high school students and three positive cases among staff members at the high school.
He said they decided to close out of an abundance of caution.