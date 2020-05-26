Editor’s note: This is part of a series profiling East Texas high school graduates.
Simuel “Simi” Millwood, 18, of White Oak was born with strikes against him.
He had a birth defect that required him to undergo a liver transplant at 7 1/2 months old at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, his mother, Tina Millwood said. He missed a lot of school through the second grade.
“He got sick a lot, but since then, praise God, you would not know,” Millwood’s mother said. “He rarely gets sick.”
Millwood overcame his adversities and is one of 87 seniors at White Oak High School who will graduate Friday.
He is “merely motivated,” high school Principal Donna Jennings said. “And the great thing about him is, instead of using his medical issues to fall back, he uses them to do all the things he wanted to do.”
Jennings said she has known Millwood since he was age 4 when she taught him swimming lessons. She also recalled when he was a March of Dimes ambassador years ago.
Millwood has stayed afloat and excelled in high school in math and science classes. A member of his school’s University Scholastic League teams, he earned more than 20 medals in math and calculation, his mother said.
Millwood said math appeals to him because he enjoys numbers and likes “everything” about chemistry — “mixing chemicals, what you can make out of it.”
In addition to his studies, Millwood played on the freshman basketball team and has been in marching bands since middle school.
A saxophone player for seven years, Millwood said he enjoys jazz because he finds it soothing.
He said one of his fondest memories of high school is when band director Jason Steele stumbled in a game of stacking cups during a band trip two years ago. He said he stacked 10 cups while Steele managed to do four.
However, perhaps the most significant experience that Millwood and high school seniors throughout the country faced was missing out of classroom instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he missed seeing his friends.
Like other students, Millwood finished his high school classes online. In fact, his mother said he has taken online classes since eighth grade.
Millwood also has taken five dual-credit classes from Kilgore College and LeTourneau University in Longview this school year, his mother said.
Millwood said he plans to enroll in the fall semester at LeTourneau University and major in chemistry.
He said he would like to go to work after graduation at Longview’s largest manufacturer, Eastman Chemical Co.-Texas Operations.