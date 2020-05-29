Valedictorian Magen Woodard
Class Rank: 1
Parents’ Names: Maggie Burgess and Joey Woodard
What organizations are you involved in? National Honor Society, Vice President-Sr. year, member 3 years. Student Council, Secretary-Sr. year, member 4 years. Volleyball, 4 years. Band, 4 years. Model United Nations, 4 years. National Society of Leadership and Success, 2 years. White Oak Community Church Youth, 4 years.
What are your plans after high school? I am attending Baylor University in the fall and majoring in nursing while minoring in psychology. My goal is to one day work in a hospital as a trauma nurse.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Mrs. Pearce and Mrs. Barrett, these ladies have motivated, pushed, and inspired me and always believed in me, no matter what.
What is your favorite high school memory? The memories I will forever cherish are bus rides with my volleyball girls and my band family.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? My biggest accomplishment is maintaining #1 all four years of high school.
Salutatorian Riley Edmondson
Class Rank: 2
Parent’s Name: April Edmondson
What organizations are you involved in? National Honor Society President, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Leader, Student Council Member, Varsity Athletics (cheerleading, basketball, and softball), and I am a volunteer at Lifecare Hospice.
What are your plans after high school? I plan to attend the University of Houston and major in Biomedical Engineering.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Patricia Cook and Desiree Hutchins are my favorite teachers. The love and support that both of these women have shown me has pushed me to strive for the absolute best.
What is your favorite high school memory? When Coach Hutchins demonstrated centripetal force to our physics class with a beach ball and leaf blower that she just casually pulled out from behind her desk.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Being salutatorian is a very big accomplishment, but my biggest accomplishment was being chosen as the National Honor Society president by my peers.