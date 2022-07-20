From staff reports
The city of White Oak has entered the first stage of a water conservation plan, which involves asking residents to limit or discontinue non-essential water usage and to irrigate landscaped areas only on specific days.
In an announcement, the city said it implemented Stage 1 of its Water Conservation Action Plan on Wednesday. The plan will be in place and monitored daily “until our water level is back to normal,” according to the statement, “due to the drought conditions that we are in.”
The plan has five stages — mild, moderate, severe, critical and emergency. The first stage, its current level, is voluntary. The goal of the first stage is a 5% reduction in total daily water use.
“If the goal is not achieved in a reasonable time, we will have to go to the next stage. Stages 2, 3, 4, and 5 are not voluntary; they have penalties if not followed,” the statement says.
As part of the first stage of the plan, city water customers with street addresses that end in an even number are asked to “limit the irrigation of landscaped areas” to 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays and Thursdays. Customers with odd street addresses should water during the same times only on Saturdays and Wednesdays.
Water customers are requested to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes.
City of Longview spokesman Richard Yeakley said the city has a written water conservation plan; however, the city hasn’t needed to implement it.
He said the city has three water sources — Lake Cherokee, the Sabine River and Lake O’ the Pines — with a total capacity of 52 million gallons per day. Average use throughout the year is 16.5 million gallons per day, he said. So far in July, the city is using in the mid- to high-20 millions of gallons per day, which is still well below its maximum capacity or even peak demand at 34 million gallons per day.
“So, we monitor it. We have a plan in case it becomes necessary, but fortunately the city of Longview has lots of access to water, so we are not considering steps like that at this time,” Yeakley said.
Every county in Northeast Texas except Franklin was under a burn ban Wednesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service map. Gregg County’s burn ban has been in place since July 5 when it and Smith County enacted one for residents.
On July 5, the Texas Forest Service’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index was approaching 700 for Gregg County. On Wednesday, it registered 716. The scale tops out at 800.
The U.S. Drought Monitor on Wednesday showed much of Gregg County in severe drought with a portion, including the Gladewater area, in extreme drought. This past month was the fifth-driest June on record with 3.11 inches below the normal amount of rain. For the year, drought.gov reports Gregg County has received 6.27 inches less than normal.
White Oak’s plea to residents comes after a July 13 request that its residents help by reducing water usage.
“We ask that all residents help by reducing the amount of water used. As of right now, this is voluntary and would help tremendously if all of us did our part to help conserve water,” the city said on its Facebook page.
On July 13, the city also closed its splash pad except for birthday parties that had already been booked and paid for during the rest of the month.