White Oak ISD trustees have lowered the district's tax rate and approved a surplus budget for 2020-21.
The district's budget has revenue of about $15.9 million with $15.4 million in expenditures, leaving about a $562,000 surplus.
The district's largest expenditure — of about $8.3 million — is instruction, which is a 9.41% increase from the 2019-20 budget.
White Oak ISD's largest revenue source is state funding of about $10.7 million.
The district's new tax rate is $1.3324 per $100 valuation, which means a tax bill on a $100,000 home would be $1,332 with no exemptions claimed.
The new tax rate is a decrease from the 2019-20 rate of $1.366 per $100 valuation.
Though the tax rate is lower, the district is getting an increase in revenue from local property taxes. In 2019-20, White Oak ISD received about $3.5 million from property taxes, while this year's budget has an increase of 10.6% to about $3.9 million.
Superintendent Brian Gray said that increase is a result of certified appraisal values of property in the district increasing.
Also on Monday, the board approved a resolution allowing staff to take additional days off because of COVID-19.
The resolution allows paid leave for any district employee instructed to stay home from work during the pandemic. It adds an additional two days to all employees' paid leave.