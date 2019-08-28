The White Oak ISD board of trustees has approved a $14.3 million budget for this coming school year, up $1.32 million from its $12.98 million budget this past year.
Trustees at their Monday meeting also approved a 9-cent decrease in the tax rate from the 2018-19 rate.
Expenses for the fiscal year that begins Sept. 1 are expected to be $14.3 million, while revenue is projected at $15.6 million, Superintendent Mike Gilbert wrote in an email.
The revenue is up about $2.9 million from the 2018-19 budget.
Superintendent Mike Gilbert wrote in an email the budget includes a minimum of 5% pay increase for all employees not included on the professional pay scale.
The 2019-20 budget includes a professional pay scale that goes up to 30 years, tied with Spring Hill and Tatum ISD for the highest-level scales in the area.
The pay scale includes a $4,000 to $6,296 raise at each step, Gilbert said.
In the new budget, a teacher starting his or her first year of teaching at White Oak ISD will make $35,974. In 2018-19, that pay was $31,974.
A teacher in his or her 30th year of teaching will now make $64,540. In 2018-19, that rate was $58,244.
Gilbert said the professional staff will receive a raise of 12% to 14%.
District salary raises were mandated after the Legislature passed House Bill 3, or the school finance bill, in the session that ended in May.
The legislation also mandates a decrease in taxes.
The new tax rate is $1.3665 per $100 of valuation, 9 cents lower than the rate for 2018-19 of $1.45 per $100 of valuation.
The new maintenance and operations tax rate is $1.0683, and the interest and sinking rate is 29.82 cents per $100 of valuation.
The new rate will mean a $1,366 tax bill on a $100,000 home with no exemptions claimed.