The White Oak ISD school board approved the next phase in the 2017 bond sale at a special meeting Thursday.
The $19 million bond package renovated many parts of the district.
The primary/intermediate campus needed new insulation, metal siding, a reinforced wall, double-paned windows and a paint job. New science labs were added at the middle school. At the high school campus, a new science wing was added, bathrooms in the gym were renovated and a culinary arts classroom was added.
The district also opened a new field house. Around the district, roads were fixed, exteriors of buildings were painted, new signage was added and other smaller projects took place.
Superintendent Brian Gray said the board approved the second issuance of the bonds at Thursday’s meeting.
The board also approved a bakery bid for the school cafeterias.
The district’s bread will be provided by Flowers Baking Co. of Tyler. According to board documents, the district has used the company before.