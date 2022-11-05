A $500,000 federal grant will be used by White Oak ISD to enhance school safety and security measures.
White Oak ISD is one of three East Texas school districts awarded the grant through U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's Mental Health & School Safety bill that was signed into law after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The other two districts in the region to receive grants were Diboll ISD, which received $234,956, and Westwood ISD, which was awarded $194,907.
White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray said the district will use the half-million dollar grant to upgrade its video surveillance system to a district-wide IP-based system with new cameras.
"The system we're looking at allows our local police department to access our cameras and actually pull up those camera views while they're in route to our campus or on our parking lot or something along those lines," she said. "So in the event of an emergency ... they can view in real time any situation that we might have."
Gray said he wanted to recognize district Chief Financial Officer Megan Lawson White Oak Police Chief Terry Roach for the work they did behind the scenes to write the grant application and apply for it. Work on the grant started in September, and the district found out this past week it had received it.
He said the grant has a 75%/25% match requirement that the district will be responsible for funding. For example, that means if the district wants to make a purchase costing $100,000, it can use $75,000 from the grant and must kick in $25,000.
"Depending on the overall cost of the infrastructure and the systems that are put in ... the school will have to put some additional funds with that, but it remains to be seen what the final cost of the project might be," he said.
In July, the district announced plans to hire its first student resource officer. At the start of the school year and in partnership with the city of White Oak and the White Oak Police Department, Robby Benson was hired to fill the position, Gray said. The police department will carry Benson's commission, he added.
Gray further explained that part of the grant criteria was to try to get school districts and their local first responders to work together.
"So we had wanted to upgrade our camera systems, but obviously that's a huge big ticket item, and as we were working our emergency operations plan, that was a goal, but financially we didn't know how we were going to get to do it," he said.
The grant will go a long way to help improve the district's safety and security, he said.
"Safety is the number one job of every school district in the state now, and this is the world we're living in, so anything that we can put in our toolbox to help keep our kids and our staff safe, then we certainly want to do that," Gray said. "And this grant will go a long way toward that end."