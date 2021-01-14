White Oak ISD trustees have voted to raise substitute teacher pay in an effort to remain competitive with other area districts.
At Monday’s meeting, the board approved raising pay for certified subs by $35 to $105 a day, and non-certified subs will receive a $20 increase to $85 a day.
“We want to be competitive and get the best quality we can,” Superintendent Brian Gray said.
Longview-area districts have taken similar measures during the pandemic. Pine Tree ISD raised its substitute pay in December to $100 per day for certified teachers, an increase from $85. Non-certified teachers now earn $85 a day to substitute in the district, an increase of $10.
Also in December, Spring Hill ISD raised pay to $90 a day for certified subs.
The White Oak ISD board also approved hiring a new high school and junior high nurse, Allison Greenwood. Trustees also performed its superintendent’s evaluation in closed session. No action was taken on Gray’s contract or salary.
Gray was hired in January 2020 after Mike Gilbert retired.
During his superintendent’s report, Gray informed the board about a group of students preparing to compete in welding contests Friday and Saturday at the Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont.
He said competitions such as these allow students to improve career and technical education opportunities.