Health officials on Wednesday announced 15 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County as officials at White Oak ISD said they would completely close the high school until Sept. 9 due to confirmed cases at the campus.
A message sent to parents and guardians of White Oak ISD students said the district made the decision to close the high school “out of an abundance of caution and care for our students and staff” due to confirmed COVID-19 cases. The high school will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.
Superintendent Brian Gray confirmed there are six positive cases among high school students and three positive cases among staff members at the high school.
Other district campuses will remain open, and students with siblings at the high school will be able to attend in-person classes as long as there are no cases at home, according to the district. Two second-grade classes at White Oak Primary School on Monday began a two-week quarantine after a student and staff member tested positive.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris on Wednesday announced 15 new cases in for a cumulative total of 1,937.
Recoveries and deaths in the county remained at 1,922 and 36, respectively.
Harris said 8,416 tests have been given in the county for 6,224 negative results and 255 pending.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District on Wednesday said free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available Mondays through Wednesdays at Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy No. 1, 1900 S. High St., until further notice, except on Labor Day.
Testing is by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants do not need to have symptoms but will need to provide an email address to receive test results.
To make an appointment, go to doineedacovid19test.com .
NET Health on Wednesday reported three more COVID-19 deaths in Smith County — a 64-year-old man and 81-year-old woman, both from Lindale, and a 59-year-old Whitehouse woman.
With the announcement, the county’s death toll rose to 51, the cause of four of which is listed as “probable” for the coronavirus.
Smith County saw an increase of 22 cases on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 3,158. Recoveries remained at 2,481.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday announced nine new cases in his county, where the total number of positives rose to 788.
Harrison County’s number of new cases had slowed to a trickle in recent days with just two new cases reported Tuesday and no new cases on Monday.
Sims also reported one new recovery for a total of 721. Deaths from the virus in the county, which has 32 active cases, remained at 35.
More on schools
Longview ISD announced two more positive COVID-19 cases among students Wednesday.
A student at J.L. Everhart Elementary School and another at the Playing For Keeps campus tested positive, according to a statement from the district. The Everhart student was last on campus Monday; the other student was on campus Tuesday.
The district was notified Wednesday of the two positive cases. Both students passed routine screening when they were last on campus.
"We have cleaned and sanitized the areas of the campus where the student had contact," the statement read. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking all of our J.L. Everhart and Playing for Keeps students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis while following the safety guidelines that have been implemented on campus."
At the Longview ISD board meeting earlier in the day, assistant superintendents Dennis Williams and James Hockenberry reported the district has nine students and 16 staff members out with positive COVID-19 tests. Williams said six other students are quarantining because of other exposure, and Hockenberry said five other staff members are at home in quarantine.