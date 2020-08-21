Taxpayers in White Oak ISD might soon see lower tax bills.
At Monday’s school board meeting, the district released a proposed tax rate of $1.332 per $100 valuation, a slight decrease from the current rate of $1.366.
If passed at trustees’ Aug. 31 meeting, the 2020-21 tax rate would mean a $1,332 bill on a home valued at $100,000.
Also on Monday, the board approved an agreement with the Region 4 Education Service Center in Houston for 400 iPads and 65 hotspots/WiFi cards for the district at a cost of $65,592.
The state matched the district’s funding to cover the cost of the order as part of its Operation Connectivity program, according to documents presented to the board.
The board also approved its goals for the 2020-21 school year, with trustees approving a schedule of when reports will be presented on each goal.
The first goal is that the district will provide a safe and secure environment that enhances learning opportunity. To measure this goal, the district will provide additions or upgrades to policies, facilities and property to increase safety. The board also will prioritize student mental health and provide necessary safety and security training.
The second goal of the board is to provide a student-centered, academically-focused education program to meet all student needs. To achieve this, trustees plan to meet or exceed all standards and guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic, will aim to achieve the highest possible ratings of the Texas Accountability Ratings System and identify possible areas of improvement.
Additionally, the district plans to develop and/or increase the career technology education and dual-credit courses.
Another goal approved by the board is financial responsibility and financial reporting integrity.
Trustees will measure achievement of this goal by working to keep the district’s superior recognition of the Financial Integrity Rating System, contracting an outside firm for the yearly audit, search for new revenue opportunities, create a financially responsible budget and comply with state and federal guidelines for financial responsibility.
The board also wants to have facilities, equipment and grounds that are clean, safe and promote school and community pride. To ensure this goal, the district will work to provide facilities that are safe and clean during the COVID-19 pandemic, continue short-term repairs and seek chances to upgrade facilities.
The next goal the board approved is to recruit, develop and maintain high-quality teachers and support personnel.
Trustees will contract with the Texas Association of School Boards to do a human resources audit of the district, conduct a yearly satisfaction survey of faculty and staff, prioritize a healthy culture and further develop staff with training and growth opportunities to measure personnel goal achievement.
The final goal the board approved is to continually seek to communicate with and receive feedback from parents, the community and other stakeholders.
To achieve this goal, the board plans to increase and improve White Oak’s digital footprint, maintain/improve ratings on the community engagement survey, be proactive in creating a positive narrative of the district and continue to build relationships with the community.