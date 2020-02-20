White Oak ISD is set to approve its new superintendent this evening.
The board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m. at 200 S. White Oak Road to approve the employment offer to Brian Gray.
Gray was selected as the lone finalist for the position Jan. 30. The state requires a 21-day waiting period before a board can officially hire a superintendent.
Gray is replacing Mike Gilbert, who retired at the end of the fall semester after 13 years of leading White Oak. Gray was hired as the Harleton ISD superintendent in August.