The White Oak ISD board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday to possibly approve a finalist for the superintendent position.
Trustees have called a special meeting at the administration building at 200 S. White Oak Road.
The only action item is to select a superintendent finalist to replace former Superintendent Mike Gilbert, who retired at the end of the fall semester after 39 years in education.
Board president Eric Swanson previously said the board interviewed seven out of 61 applicants for the position.
On Jan. 21, Swanson said trustees narrowed the candidates down to four for the second round of interviews.
At the Dec. 2 board meeting, trustees named former Gladewater ISD Superintendent Mike Morrison as the interim superintendent.
Gilbert was White Oak ISD’s superintendent for 13 years.