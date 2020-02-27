A day after Hallsville ISD released a statement on the new coronavirus, White Oak ISD has followed suit.
The written statement from White Oak Superintendent Brian Gray said that while the outbreak has yet to reach a pandemic level, the district needs to be diligent.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website said it is closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.
The outbreak started in Wuhan, China, but cases have been identified in a growing number of other international locations, including the United States, according to the website.
By Thursday evening, the latest update — posted Wednesday — on the CDC's website showed 14 cases were confirmed in the United States. Twelve cases were travel-related, and the other two were spread person-to-person.
Students and staff can take precautions prevent illness, Gray said.
Those include covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and washing hands after; cleaning hands often with soap and water or hand sanitizer; staying up-to-date on vaccines; stay home if sick; keeps hands away from nose, mouth and eyes; and sanitizing commonly used spaces.
The district will monitor attendance rates and spring travel, Gray said. It also will communicate any changes needed to protect students and staff.
"Please remember that handling of the coronavirus is primarily a task for public health agencies, and any directives from the CDC or local governmental health agencies should be followed," he said. "As always, we appreciate the support and cooperation from our White Oak Roughneck community as the world deals with this issue."
Others schools said they are monitoring the disease, but have not released a plan or changes to what they currently are doing.
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the district is keeping an eye on the situation.
"The best thing to do is what we're doing now for the flu," he said. "If you're sick, stay home and go to the doctor."
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said the district would send home any information it needed to change from its current protocol for illnesses.
He said in any event of a potential threat, such as the spread of an illness, the district's director of safety, security and transportation, Jack Irvin, monitors the situation.
Clugston said Irvin checks daily with the CDC guidelines. The district will continue to sanitize the buildings as it does during flu season and remind students and staff to wash their hands and sanitize.
Longview ISD spokesman Matthew Prosser said in a written statement the leadership team is in discussions about the issue and has been since news of the virus broke.
"We will communicate with parents once we have more details to share," he said.
Kilgore ISD is currently not publicly addressing the virus, Superintendent Andy Baker said.
"Right now, we are continuing with our existing disinfection procedures as normal," he said.
Kilgore College spokesman Chris Craddock and LeTourneau University spokeswoman Janet Ragland both said the colleges have not sent messages about coronavirus to students detailing any changes.