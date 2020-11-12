White Oak ISD is exploring a partnership the Kilgore College Fire Academy to offer courses at the high school.
Superintendent Brian Gray said he gave the board an update on possible new career technology education courses Monday at its regular meeting. One of those programs is an agreement with the fire academy.
Gray said the high school is gauging interest with a student survey, but he said he already has had several students approach him about the fire academy.
“If they go through that course when they graduate, they can become certified firefighters and go to work,” Gray said. “We’re looking at doing a partnership with Kilgore Fire Academy and Union Grove ISD and hosting the class here.”
The partnership would benefit students and the community, he said.
He said other CTE courses the school is exploring include a criminal justice program in conjunction with local police, a nursing assistant program and print shop using Adobe software.
“We’re trying to expose (students) to different options for career opportunities,” Gray said.
The board also approved a contract with Schneider Electric.
Gray said the company will evaluate the district’s energy efficiency to help it find ways to save money.
He said the district is looking into cost-saving initiatives such as new LED lighting across the district and replacing air conditioning units that were not replaced with the last bond.
The board also approved a budget amendment to allow it to make a payment up to $240,000 to the city of White Oak for the joint project to build a girl’s softball dressing facility.