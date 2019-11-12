White Oak ISD trustees approved the hiring of Jason Scott as the assistant principal for White Oak Intermediate School at Monday's regular school board meeting.
Superintendent Mike Gilbert said Scott is a middle school math teacher for the district and will start Jan. 6. The assistant principal position has been vacant for about one month.
The previous assistant principal, Matt Folmar, was promoted to transportation director.
Gilbert said the district already has posted the math teacher position and hopes to have it filled by Jan. 6.
Two district employees also received a statewide honor from Texas Woman's University.
White Oak Primary School Principal Claire Koonce and Assistant Superintendent Mizti Neely were presented with the 2019 Advocate for Excellence in Literacy Award. Gilbert said only three people in the state are chosen for the award.
Gilbert said Koonce and Neely were chosen because of their work with the Reading Recovery Program at the primary school.
"It’s an intervention program for kids that are struggling in the lower grades with their reading," he said. "Our partnership with TWU is where we get our training to help those kids."
The board also had a discussion on vaping prevention on campus.
"We’re starting to have a conversation about how we’re going to encourage our kids not to (vape)," Gilbert said. "We treat vaping and tobacco use the same way."
Gilbert said the district notified trustees it is monitoring the effectiveness of vape detection technology that it might consider in the future.
Trustees also heard a presentation on the SUPERNet project of which the district is a part.
Gilbert said the program is 17 school districts in East Texas partnering for a better price on bandwidth internet connectivity and online courses.
Once the organization is ready, Gilbert said they will create a "loop" of fiber. If connectivity is cut at one district, it can go a different direction so schools do not lose internet access.
The $6.5 million project was almost totally covered in grant money, Gilbert said. Grants paid for $6.2 million, and the districts are sharing the remaining cost.
"With everything that we’re doing with technology on campuses, loss of connectivity is a big issue for schools," Gilbert said. "With this project, we’ll limit that and decrease our cost per year."