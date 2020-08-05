The White Oak ISD school board is considering adopting a surplus budget with a lower tax rate and no change in teacher salaries.
The proposed budget has roughly $16 million in revenue and $15 million in expenditures. The 2020-21 proposed budget has a surplus of about $1 million.
The 2019-20 budget had a revenue of about $15.6 million and expenditures of $14.5 million.
The largest revenue stream for the district is from the state, which is expected to be around $10.8 million and is an increase of about 4% compared to last year.
Even though the district is lowering the tax rate, the district is expected to get an increase in local tax revenue. Superintendent Brian Gray said the increase can be attributed to the certified values of the district increasing.
The proposed tax rate is $1.3324 per $100 valuation, lower than the 2019-20 tax rate of $1.3665 per $100 valuation.
The proposed rate would equal a $1,332 bill in taxes on a $100,000 home.
The local tax revenue is expected to be about $3.9 million, which is about 11% more than in the 2019-20 budget.
Of the expenditures, the district plans to spend the most money on instruction, $8.1 million; school leadership, $1 million; and plant maintenance and operation, $1.5 million.
The preliminary teacher pay scale for 2020-21 is unchanged from 2019-20, when teachers received a raise.
A starting teacher at the district can make an annual salary of $35,974 a teacher in their 30th year of teaching can make an annual salary of $64,540.
The budget will be reviewed and approved by the end of August, the start of the new fiscal year for the district, Gray said.