White Oak ISD has a new superintendent following the school board's unanimous vote this week to hire lone finalist William Paul.
Paul has a three-year contract with an annual salary of $145,000. Additionally, the district will provide Paul with $7,500 in moving expenses, among other compensations.
Paul comes to the district after serving as superintendent of Windthorst ISD, northwest of Dallas.
Throughout his almost 20 years in education, he has been a teacher, coach and middle and high school principal before becoming a superintendent, according to information from White Oak ISD. His specialty as a teacher was high school social studies.
Originally from Fort Worth, Paul has a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University, a Masters in Administration from Lamar University and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Texas Tech University.
Paul chose to come to White Oak ISD because of its reputation around the state for being a premier school district, he said in a statement.
"Professionally, it was an opportunity that I just had to pursue ... I am honored to have the chance to serve the community of White Oak as superintendent and thank the school board for their vote of confidence," he said.
Paul's wife, RaKel, also is in education, and they have four children.
Former White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray announced his retirement in late December, and the district has been operating with interim Superintendent Mike Morrison since then.
Morrison said his last day with the district will be March 31, and Paul will take over April 1 with his first official school day as superintendent April 3.