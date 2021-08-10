White Oak ISD is partnering with the city’s local Brookshire’s and Brookshire’s Pharmacy to offer free COVID-19 vaccines during two upcoming community events.
Vaccines will be available during Meet the Teacher night from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today and during the Roughneck Community Pep Rally from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 20.
“Once again, this is offered as a courtesy and a service for those community members that might want to receive the vaccination,” information provided by White Oak ISD states. “The vaccine is not required for school enrollment or attendance.”
Representatives from Brookshire’s Pharmacy will be at the two events to administer the vaccine at no charge. A parent or guardian must complete paperwork for anyone under the age of 18 receiving a vaccination.
The vaccine is available for students, staff and community members interested in obtaining a vaccination. The district said it encourages individuals to consult with a physician for questions or concerns about the vaccine.