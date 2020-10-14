White Oak ISD has received a superior financial rating from the state, Superintendent Brian Gray told trustees Monday.
According to the Texas Education Agency, the Financial Rating Integrity System of Texas ensures public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and that they improve those practices.
Districts can earn a perfect score of 100. Gray said White Oak earned a 96.
“We feel confident we are being stewards of the taxpayer dollar and spending responsibly,” he said.
The board also reviewed and approved the district’s safety audit. Gray said the audit is required by the state every three years to review all types of safety, from physical to mental health to cyberbullying.
Trustees also designated the superintendent and Chief Financial Officer Megan Lawson as the district’s investment officers. They are authorized to do business with authorized investment pools, brokers and advisers.