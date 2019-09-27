What started in 2017 comes to an end in the final months of Mike Gilbert’s tenure as White Oak ISD superintendent.
At the October school board meeting, the construction manager of the district’s 2017 bond projects will report to trustees that renovations are “substantially” complete, Gilbert said, meaning only little things need to be touched up or adjusted.
The $19 million bond package voters approved in 2017 changed many parts of the district.
The primary/intermediate campus needed new insulation, metal siding, a reinforced wall, double-pane windows and a paint job. New science labs were added at the middle school. At the high school campus, a new science wing was added, bathrooms in the gym were renovated and a culinary art classroom was added.
The district also opened a new field house. Around the district, roads were fixed, exteriors of buildings were painted, new signage was added and other smaller projects took place.
Gilbert said the projects mostly finished on time. There was an issue with weather and delivery of some siding for the elementary school, which delayed the end of the project by about two weeks.
At the primary/intermediate campus, the classrooms were functional at the start of this school year, but there still was some exterior work in one area and some work on a stairwell to be done.
Despite the delay, the bond projects did not interfere with school or create any problems with campus activities, Gilbert said.
The district also was able to complete the projects at a cost savings.
“We finished under budget or on budget on all projects,” Gilbert said. “I am looking forward to hearing (at the October board meeting) whatever savings we will receive.”
Depending on how much the district saves, Gilbert said the board has a list of other projects it can consider.
Some of those projects include parking lot recovery, more work to clean up or paint building exteriors, lighting and other renovations that will come up as the years pass.
All facilities are in use. The field house and science labs have been in use for about 11 months and are approaching a review, Gilbert said.
“The overall list of projects being finished, and the quality of the work that was done, our goals and our expectations when we passed the bond in 2017 have been fully met or exceeded in all areas,” he said.