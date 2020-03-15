Brian Gray said his job is about building relationships and giving students the tools they need to be successful. But he believes his number one job as a schools superintendent is to be the district’s biggest cheerleader.
Gray took over as superintendent of White Oak ISD on March 1. He replaced Mike Gilbert, who retired after leading the district for 13 years.
In his short time at White Oak, Gray has attended sporting events and met some of the students he’s now responsible for educating. That’s his main focus right now.
“I’ve worked really hard on trying to allow them to put a name with the face,” he said last week.
Aside from students and staff, Gray said he wants the community to know him as well.
They might already.
At the board meeting where Gray was named lone finalist for the position, trustee Donna Stagner said many people in the community had mentioned they would like the board to interview him.
“So it was kind of exciting to see his name appear on that list,” she said. “White Oak will continue to grow and will continue to be successful.”
Gray said he thinks people in White Oak know him from his time at Union Grove, where he was superintendent from 2007 to 2018. And he certainly knew about White Oak ISD.
“It’s just well-known in the East Texas area as a premiere school district,” Gray said. “I mean academics and programs that are above reproach.”
The traditions and pride of White Oak ISD are particularly special to Gray, he said. And both are something he is excited to be part of and learn more about.
“They all bleed maroon and they love being Roughnecks and Ladynecks. It’s impressive,” Gray said of the students. “Kids are the spokespeople for your district. They have to understand what you’re trying to do and build and help them with, they have to see the importance of that. Once you start building those relationships and they understand that, they can start getting on board with some things.”
In the future, Gray said, he wants to explore more partnership options within the community. His main goal, though, is to work to find the most effective way to provide the best education to all students.
Gray said that means the district needs to focus not just on college-bound students, but those planning to go into the workforce after graduation. While the district already has a good career and technical education program, Gray said he could look into improving it even more.
He also is working with his staff to ease the transition from one boss to another.
“Mike did a tremendous job here. He built this. The last 11 or 12 years he did some amazing things, and those are big shoes to fill,” Gray said. “My thing with the staff members is basically getting out and about and among them. I want them to see me. I want them to see me in the halls, in the classrooms, in the gym, on the track, on the football field, baseball fields whatever the case may be, to show them I am all in.”
Gray said his belief is that if his staff needs something to be successful, it is his job to make it happen. Helping staff will help create 21st-century learners.
“At the end of the day, kids are kids,” he said. “So on my mind is, what do our kids, in March of 2020, need when they walk across the stage so they have tools to be successful?
“I see White Oak ISD as the premiere school district in East Texas. When the kids walk across the stage, I want them to look back at their time at White Oak and think about the great education they received, and take pride in where they come from.”