White Oak ISD trustees will interview seven candidates out of 61 applicants for its superintendent vacancy.
Trustees chose the applicants at a Thursday meeting, and the first round of interviews are scheduled Tuesday through Thursday.
The district's previous superintendent, Mike Gilbert, retired at the end of the fall semester after 39 years in education. He was White Oak ISD's superintendent for 13 years.
At the Dec. 2 board meeting, trustees named former Gladewater ISD Superintendent Mike Morrison as the interim superintendent.
Joe Dan Lee, a Texas Association of School Boards representative, recommended to the board to advance at least three candidates after the first round. The second round of interviews is set Jan. 21 to 23.
Lee consulted with the school board Thursday on the interview process. He said while the first interview has planned questions and is formal, the second round is more informal.
Lee also told the board that some trustees at districts decide to do a site visit with a candidate at their current district before naming a sole finalist.
White Oak ISD school board President Eric Swanson previously said the board plans to have a superintendent named by March 1.