The White Oak ISD board signed a memorandum of understanding with the city of White Oak for a new softball complex when trustees held their regular board meeting Monday.
Superintendent Brian Gray said the agreement, which now will go to the White Oak City Council for approval, detailed how much each entity contributing to the project will pay.
The district will cover $130,000 of the project, the White Oak Economic Development Corp. will pay $20,000 and the city of White Oak will kick in $90,000.
Gray said the board also approved adjusted bus routes after the periodic review to determine any potential danger for children walking to school.
In addition, the board voted to continue the same fees students pay to participate in extracurricular activities.
The board also elected new officers, with David Ummel as president, Larry Frazier as vice president and Donna Stagner as secretary.