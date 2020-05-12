White Oak ISD will purchase cameras for all route buses after trustees approved the roughly $31,000 purchase Monday.
The school board held its regular monthly meeting.
The cameras will go in all the buses that run routes, which is about 10 total, Superintendent Brian Gray said Tuesday. The cameras will help with safety of students and staff.
Trustees also approved a partnership with the city of White Oak to build a new dressing facility for the softball team.
Gray said the fields on which the team plays are city fields, so the locker room is a joint agreement. The district and the city both will pay for the facility.
The plans are still preliminary so the total cost is not yet available, Gray said. The goal is to break ground on construction in August, making the facility available by the time the season starts sometime early next year.
The board also approved three waivers.
Gray said all are waivers most schools need to seek because they are Texas Education Agency requirements that schools cannot meet during the COVID-19 closures.
One waiver is for CPR training requirements; another for instructional material inventory; and the last for missed school days because of the classroom shutdown but being "committed to providing instruction."
Trustees also set a special meeting for May 28 to discuss the reselling of bonds that already have been passed.
Additionally, the board approved an action item on an increase in voting equipment costs. However, Gray said the approval was just for future elections because the district does not have any upcoming elections.