For Donna Stagner, serving on the White Oak ISD school board is simple — it’s all about giving back to her community.
With that in mind, the Place 6 trustee has filed for a third term.
“I have a voice that comes from education; I understand education,” Stagner said. “The most important reason is to give back. White Oak has blessed my family a lot, and it’s just my way of being there for the community and give back.”
She said she also wants to keep helping the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stagner runs the mother’s day out day care at Pine Tree Church of Christ and observes student teachers for the University of Texas at Tyler. She is a retired educator and principal.
Districts all over the area have employed Stagner. She taught in Pine Tree and White Oak ISDs and was a principal in Gilmer and Tatum ISDs before retiring after 30 years in education.
Her husband also worked for White Oak ISD, and their three sons all went there for 13 years.
Stagner said she has the staff in mind as a candidate.
“(I want) to help support the staff and kids and to continue in the growth and success we’ve had,” she said. “To get us through COVID and retain our staff. I think teachers are tired. Especially through these trying times of COVID.”
There is plenty Stagner has to be proud of from her time on the board, she said.
“One would be hiring a new superintendent,” she said. “The other would be helping build a new softball field house for the girls and starting the ag building. To me, those are big.”
The district is partnering with the city of White Oak to build a girls softball dressing facility. In November, the board approved a budget amendment allowing the district to pay up to $240,000 to build the facility.
“The other (accomplishment) would be just navigating through these uncertain times of COVID,” Stagner said. “I’m proud of what White Oak’s done in our staff and parents and kids.”
Filing for open seats at cities and schools across the state continues through Feb. 12. The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting is set April 19 to 27, and Election Day is May 1.