White Oak ISD trustees could approve a contract recommendation for a new employee and budget amendment when it meets Monday night.
The school board will hear several presentations at the meeting. One, from Superintendent Mike Gilbert, will be on the Texas Women’s University 2019 Advocate for Excellence in Literacy Award.
Trustees also will hear presentations on the tennis court lighting project, the Gregg Appraisal District board of directors vote and vaping and preventative measures.
The board of trustees is schedule to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the administration building at 200 S. White Oak Road.