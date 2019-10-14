The city of White Oak wants to take a deep dive into one of its bridges.
Gregg County has agreed to help — not only with that assessment, but with road repairs elsewhere in White Oak and Lakeport.
County commissioners agreed to assist White Oak in repairing the Hawkins Creek Bridge on Old Highway 80.
The bridge, located between Person Road and Shell Street, has damage to its concrete surface that has been overlaid with asphalt, city Public Works Director Tracey Fears said.
County Pct. 3 road and bridge crews will grind the asphalt surface off so that the city can assess the damage and determine what repairs are necessary.
The county is providing an estimated $4,400 in labor and materials for the bridge work, according to Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Boyd.
Pct. 3 crews also will help the city resurface Archer Street and Little John Street in a residential White Oak neighborhood.
For Archer Street, the work consists of pulverizing the existing asphalt, mixing it with portland cement and overlaying the surface with 2 inches of asphalt.
On Little John Street, crews will overlay a 1,121-foot-by-31-foot section of the street.
The county is providing labor and materials valued at $43,000, while the city of White Oak is providing materials for the street work.
In Lakeport, County Pct. 4 road and bridge labor and equipment will be used to patch sections of Anita Street. The city is furnishing all necessary materials, while the county’s expense is estimated at $14,000.