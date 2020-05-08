WHITE OAK — Greg Hulett, White Oak's mayor pro-tem, is stepping down from the City Council.
The 18-year council member is moving out of the city to Cleburne, Assistant City Manager Melba Haralson said.
White Oak City Council will consider accepting his resignation during its regular May meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall at 906 S. White Oak Road.
Hulett served on the council from 1998 until 2010, then rejoined the council in 2014, Haralson said. His term was set to expire this month, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed city elections to later this year.