WHITE OAK — Two resolutions approved Tuesday by the White Oak City Council could become financially beneficial to the city as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
In the regular monthly meeting, council members authorized Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Russell to apply for a grant through the office of Gov. Greg Abbott. If approved, the grant money could be used to support frontline personnel and operations in dealing with the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness, Russell said.
About $1.2 million is available to entities in the 14-county East Texas Council of Governments’ region, Russell said. Money from the grant program can be used to buy personal protective equipment for first responders, reimburse overtime pay for police, fire and emergency management personnel or buy computers or testing supplies.
The deadline to apply is June 15, but Russell is submitting White Oak’s application today in hopes of getting a fast response, he said.
A second resolution approved by the council extended Mayor Kyle Kutch’s March 28 disaster declaration.
The declaration includes no requirements or restrictions beyond the governor’s current executive orders, City Coordinator Charlie Smith said, but the declaration must be in place if the city incurs a disaster expense and wants to apply for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Smith said White Oak’s declaration follows Gregg County’s disaster declaration timeline, as it will remain in effect until the mayor or council take action for it to expire.
In unrelated business, the city agreed to enter a partnership with White Oak ISD for the construction of a new locker room for the high school softball team.
The city owns the fields, but both entities, along with White Oak Economic Development Corp., have agreed to share in the cost of paying for the new facility.
Construction will cost up to $240,000, City Coordinator Charlie Smith said. The school district is supplying $130,000, while WOEDCO is providing another $20,000. The city’s portion will be $90,000 paid in two $45,000 payments — the first after Oct. 1, 2021, and the second in the 2022-23 budget year.
Construction is expected to begin in August.
The City Council also accepted a letter of resignation from 18-year Councilman Greg Hulett, who is moving to Cleburne.
“He still has the business in WO, but his residence is now Cleburne, Texas,” Smith said.
Hulett, who was mayor pro-tem under Kutch, served on the council from 1998 until 2010, then rejoined the council in 2014, Assistant City Manager Melba Haralson said. Hulett’s Place 4 City Council term was set to expire this month, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed city elections to later this year.