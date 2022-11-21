The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority is awarding one of its priority grants to expand an intersection and road near Hallsville West Elementary School, the agency announced.
The project, which has a cost of $209,000, will widen and improve Page Road in Longview, starting at the East Loop 281 intersection and continuing east for 1.6 miles to the intersection with CR 3531.
NET RMA is an independent government agency created to accelerate the development of transportation projects in Northeast Texas, including the counties of Gregg, Bowie, Kaufman, Cass, Camp, Cherokee, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood and Van Zandt. NET RMA has funded dozens of transportation projects in its region by utilizing funds generated by revenues from Toll 49.
“The area is already congested, and that traffic is probably going to double with the new elementary school,” said John Martin, superintendent of Hallsville ISD. “These improvements are going to make it a lot safer for our families and other community members traveling to and from our school.”
Page Road sees two times the average traffic on any road maintained by Harrison County, NET RMA reported. The wider intersection and road also will minimize the interruptions to the businesses at the intersection of Loop 281 and Page Road.
“We work on specific projects in the county and don't often look at the bigger picture, and that's something that NET RMA brings to the table,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims. “NET RMA is a regional authority, and they often look at the bigger picture and help communities and counties work together on issues like transportation.”
Rush Harris, executive director of Marshall Economic Development Corp. and NET RMA board member for Harrison County, said the safety project is a "great example of regional cooperation."
“This project combines two huge priorities for economic development — infrastructure and education," he said. "It will improve traffic flow in the area, and it helps our education system, which is growing, particularly in the Hallsville system.”
Residents who live in the East Loop 281 corridor have voiced concerns during public meetings about traffic safety issues as development in that part of Longview has expanded in the past several years, including the new Hallsville ISD campus.