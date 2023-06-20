GILMER — Josiah Johnson and his brother, Wesley Jr., grabbed popsicles from a cooler Tuesday and devoured the treats in less than a minute. The boys then joined volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a table for a game of UNO.
The brothers, ages 11 and 10, were cooling off at the Gilmer Civic Center, which has been opened up by the Upshur County Office of Emergency Management for residents who remained without power following this past week’s storm.
Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller has declared a local state of disaster, citing “widespread and severe damage and injury to property, infrastructure, county roads and rights-of-way, and bodily injury and harm to numerous of our residents resulting from thunderstorm and high-wind activity … which has resulted in widespread power outages and lack of readily accessible food, water and gasoline.”
Emergency Management Coordinator Marc Nichols said the civic center was opened Saturday morning.
Chearl Finch, Josiah and Wesley’s mother, stood nearby Tuesday and charged her phone while her children played cards.
She and her sons have been without power since late Thursday night and have visited the civic center every day since it opened, she said. She was told they wouldn’t have power back until Friday.
Since coming to the civic center, Finch and her sons have been given meals, snacks and water and have been able to charge their phones and even enjoy some recreation.
She said the boys have watched movies and played with other children, as well.
“It really helps us out a lot because we didn’t have anywhere to charge our phones,” Finch said. “They’re able to get something to drink and snacks and stuff like that, so that’s good.”
The Texas Division of Emergency Management was onsite Tuesday, and with help from the Texas Baptist Men and in conjunction with American Red Cross, provided hot sandwich meals, chips, fruit cups and more for lunch.
According to Nichols, other cooling centers are available at the Big Sandy Community Center, New Diana High School, Ore City High School and at the Lee-Bardwell Public Library in Gladewater.
Nearby at the Yamboree Grounds in Gilmer, a point-of-distribution site was set up by Texas Division of Emergency Management and was providing MREs, water and ice for residents.
Charles and Lonna Poole visited the site Tuesday after Charles’ daughter saw it mentioned online, he said. Charles said he and his wife were hit hard by the storm and have been without power since Thursday.
“We live down in a private development, and all the lines going to the place are down, the poles are still broke up and it washed out our road, so we had to go fix the bottom of the road to be able to get out,” he said.
The couple has been able to stay at home with the help of two generators, which Charles said has cost him more than $100 a day in gasoline to keep running.
He was told they wouldn’t get power back until Thursday. In the meantime, they’ve been trying to utilize local resources as best they can.
The two have been searching for bags of ice everywhere and hadn’t been able to find any until Tuesday.
“We’re so thankful. That’s the main reason we came was for ice and the water,” he said.
“The ice, it’s a godsend,” his wife added.
Sheri Lipina said she was without power for more than four days before it returned Tuesday morning.
A neighbor told Lipina about the point-of-distribution site, and she decided to come get what she could after having to get rid of all her food.
“I have one freezer full of food and two refrigerators, and I had to throw it all out,” she said.
Nichols said the county is faring better than it was Friday when more than 40,000 customers were without power. A majority of the county’s rural area is serviced by Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative, while Gilmer is mainly serviced by SWEPCO.
Three days ago, Upshur Rural was 99% out of power throughout its entire system, and of its 33 substations, only two were left operational, Nichols said.
“Three hundred fifty-plus telephone poles were broke, so it’s a very large operation of trying to get everything back together,” he said. “This is one of the worst damaging storms they’ve ever encountered.”
Nichols urged residents whose homes were damaged to report it through the Texas Division of Emergency Management website.
Since opening the cooling center at the civic center, Nichols estimated about 600 to 700 residents had visited. Additionally, more than 20 pallets of water have been distributed to residents with more available if needed, he said.
Near the civic center, a regional staging area had been set up by the state as a central location to be able to deploy to other affected counties in the area, Nichols said.
At about 8 p.m. Monday, the latest update available, Upshur Rural reported 15,316 customers were without power.
SWEPCO reported 2,444 Upshur County customers were without power as of about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
To report home damage, visit damage.tdem.tex.gov or contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 843-2541