The Bureau of Land Management will hold a wild horse and burro adoption event Feb. 25 and 26 at the Rusty Rowel Arena in Corsicana.
The two-day event, featuring 120 wild horses and burros, will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 25. Adoptions will be held noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 25 and 8 a.m. to noon Feb 26.
As part oft he Bureau of Land Management's efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the agency now offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for every animal in Corsicana, according to the bureau.
The agency recently announced additional steps it will take to secure the health and safety of adopted animals, including conducting an inspection of wild horses and burros adopted through the adoption incentive program within six months of the adoption date rather than a year.
The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West, according to the bureau. The agency periodically removes excess animals from the range in order to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources. The bureau said the adoption program is essential for achieving these important management goals.
Since 1971, the agency has placed more than 280,000 of these animals in approved homes across the country.
Bureau of Land Management staff members will approve applications onsite at the Corsicana adoption event. To qualify to adopt, a person must be at least 18 with no record of animal abuse.
Qualified homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter.
A 6-foot corral fence is required for adult horses; 5 feet for yearlings; and 4-and-a-half feet for burros.
All animals must be loaded in covered, stock-type trailers with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors.
Bureau staff will be on hand to assist with the short application process.
The Rusty Rowel Arena is at 5455 S. Interstate 45.
For information, call (866 468-7826 or visit www.blm.gov .