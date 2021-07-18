The Bureau of Land Management has set a wild horse and burro adoption event July 30 and 31 in Nacogdoches at the Nacogdoches, County Expo.
The two-day event, with 120 wild horses and burros, will begin at 10 a.m. July 30.
Adoptions will be held noon to 6 p.m. July 30 and 8 a.m. to noon July 31.
As part of the Bureau of Land Management’s efforts to find a home for every horse and burro, the agency offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal.
For information, call (866) 468-7826 or visit www.blm.gov .