The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled the 26th annual Wild Horse and Burro Expo on Oct. 9 and 10 in Lufkin at the George H. Henderson Expo Center.
The two-day event, featuring 95 wild horses and burros, will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Adoptions will be held noon to 6 p.m. that day and from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 10.
In addition to the 90 untrained animals, five saddle-trained animals will be offered for adoption, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West. The Bureau of Land Management periodically removes excess animals from the range in order to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources.
The George H. Henderson Expo Center is at 1200 Ellen Trout Drive in Lufkin.
For information, call (866) 468-7826 or visit www.blm.gov .