When classes start this fall, Wiley College in Marshall and Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins will follow the example of the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University and require everyone on campus to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
While Wiley and Jarvis already have plans, other local colleges and universities still are in the planning stages.
Spokeswoman Maya Brown said Wiley will provide N95 masks to faculty, staff and students. Visitors to campus also will be required to wear a mask.
“Faculty and staff have begun transitioning into their office spaces, and we all received masks prior to the return back to campus,” Brown said. “We’re back in place for two days a week, but we are required to wear masks around campus and practice social distancing even in the office.”
Jarvis Vice President of Student Services Charles Smith said the school will provide masks, which all students, faculty and staff will be required to wear on campus.
Additionally, Smith said the college is in the process of finding a way to check temperatures on campus.
Even though UT Austin is requiring masks on campus, UT Tyler spokeswoman Beverly Golden said that is not the case on the East Texas campus.
Masks will not be mandated at any UT Tyler campus, including the Longview University Center, but they are encouraged and will be available for faculty, staff and students.
At the University Academy charter campuses, Golden said the schools will follow directives from the Texas Education Agency, which currently means masks are not required but encouraged.
At Kilgore College, spokesman Chris Craddock said the campus does not have a plan for masks on campus.
Currently, campus offices are open and the school strongly suggests that if visitors cannot stay 6 feet apart from others, they should wear a face covering.
At LeTourneau University in Longview, spokeswoman Janet Ragland said the school is working on its welcome-back initiative, and mask rules will be part of that decision, but nothing is set yet.
Classes going on now include aviation, and those students are wearing masks, she said.
At Tyler Junior College, masks are suggested but not required, spokeswoman Rebecca Sanders said in a written statement.
However, students work in close contact in some classes, and Sanders said staying 6 feet apart is difficult. She said masks are required in those classes.
According to Panola College in Carthage, students, faculty, staff and visitors will be encouraged to wear masks. They also will be given a hygiene package with a face mask, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
Northeast Texas Community College spokeswoman Jodi Pack said in a written statement that the campus outside Mount Pleasant does not yet have safety protocols in place for fall. The college is working on its plan.