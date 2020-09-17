A third-generation carpenter, Seth Forrestier grew up with his father and grandfather proudly pointing out the homes and projects they had worked on throughout their careers.
Through a free, historical wood window restoration workshop that continues through next week, the South Louisiana native hopes to give Longview-area volunteers the same opportunity to participate in a project they can proudly show future generations.
Forty-eight windows removed from the Rucker-Campbell House are being stripped and repaired by workshop participants for reuse in the restoration of the home at 433 S Center St. in Longview.
The Rucker-Campbell House, built in 1872 by Asa Rucker, is a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark and is owned by Preservation Longview. For more than 10 years, the nonprofit organization has been fastidiously restoring the home so that it may be used as a community venue and museum.
The window restoration workshop is a collaboration of nonprofit organizations organized by local preservationist Allen McReynolds. The classes are sponsored by Preservation Longview, held at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and have volunteer assistance from House of Disciples clients.
McReynolds hopes the workshops are “a chance to do something in the public eye to help boost support for the (Rucker-Campbell House restoration) project. We need more board members, we need more volunteers, we need more appreciation that all of this is expensive.”
Forrestier, 31, said he has been involved in historical preservation projects since he was 15 when a customer bought a home built in the 1850s because she liked the screen door.
“Ever since then, I’ve just really, really loved working with old houses,” said Forrestier, who lives in Kilgore and owns The Gutter Guy. “I’ve been trying for years to get my foot in the door here. It’s kind of hard to become known as someone who is an expert in antique millwork — thanks to some happenstance meetings with some people connected to Preservation Longview, I got a chance to show off what I can do here, so it’s really, really exciting to be a part of this project.”
On Wednesday, Ryan Wilcox used a rubber mallet and a small scraper to carefully chisel cracked and ancient glazing compound from one of the pine frames manufactured more than a century ago. Near him, Russell Alford sanded years and layers of old paint from another frame.
After the frames are cleaned, workshop participants are shown how to make repairs to any deteriorated wood, and the frames are re-squared and glued tightly back together.
Alford, a former machinist from White Oak who is a client at House of Disciples, said he is familiar with the Rucker-Campbell House, and “it feels good to be a part of something like this — it’s something that will always be there.”
“It takes time and finesse. It’s tedious work. I like it though,” added Wilcox, who also lives at the House of Disciples, “I like working with my hands.”
The workshops are being held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Sept. 25, in the Longview Museum of Fine Art’s Museum Education room on Tyler Street.
Participants who complete the hands-on workshop will receive a certificate in wood window repair. For information, contact McReynolds at (903) 932-3828 or Lynette Goodson at (903) 746-2708.
“The class is not necessarily linear, so at any point someone can come through the door and learn something,” said Forrestier, who hopes to see a lot of volunteers at the workshop, “even if it’s just for a day.”