Voting has ended and winners have been announced in Visit Longview’s third annual Holiday Decorating Contest.
The contest is a way for local business owners and residents to decorate in a festive fashion and compete for prizes.
Businesses decorated their exterior/store front/windows in a “Hallmark Inspired” fashion, while the home contest followed a “Holly Jolly” theme.
For the Hallmark Inspired business contest, First Place People's Choice was awarded to Longview Symphony and Forbes & Butler at 104 and 106 W. Methvin St.; Second Place People's Choice went to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church at 2500 McCann Road; and the Hallmark Creative Excellence Award went to the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road.
In the the Holly Jolly home contest, the People's Choice was awarded to a home at 1308 Hollybrook Drive; the Clark Griswold Award went to a home at 2101 Pine Tree Road; and the Traditional Decorations was awarded to a home at 3707 Holly Trail.
Longview Mall Manager Kelly Overby said mall employees were thrilled to have won their award.
"We worked hard on our decorations, and the Christmas tree out front is what I submitted, and it's just so pretty," she said.
The 30-foot tree at the main mall entrance is fully decorated with lights and ornaments, some of which were added by local children on the day of the mall's tree lighting event, Overby said.
This is the first year the mall has competed in the contest, and Overby said she was glad to be a part of it.
"I'm excited that people actually appreciate the hard work we put into it, and we're just glad that Longview's doing something like this, and it makes it fun to be a part of," she said.
The Hallmark Inspired Business contest prizes were: first place received $400 cash/gift card; second place received $200 cash/gift card; and the Creative Excellence Award winner received $400 cash/gift card along with the Hallmark Creative Excellence Award traveling trophy for one year.
The Holly Jolly home contest prizes were: the Traditional Decorations category winner received a $250 gift certificate from Brilliant Lights, a gift basket from McDonald’s — O’Reilly Group and a $50 gift card; the Griswold category winner received a $250 gift certificate from Brilliant Lights, a gift basket from Cane’s and a $50 gift card; and the People’s Choice category winner received a $250 gift certificate from Brilliant Lights, a gift basket from Blue Sky Group and a $50 gift card.