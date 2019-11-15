The winners of the Gindy’s Halloween Pet Costume Photo Contest, presented by the Longview News-Journal, were announced Friday.
Laura Young won first place and $200 with her photo of “Monster Bella Bee.”
Megan Lima’s photo of “Little Bitty Werewolf” took second place. She received $100.
Third place and $50 went to Lisa Johnson with her photo of “No Place Like Home.”
Congratulations to the winners, and thank you to all who entered the contest, sponsored by Gindy’s Pet Resort, 1611 Judson Road in Longview.
