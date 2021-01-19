The Smith County Sheriff's Office said one person died and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday in the Chapel Hill area.
Investigators said Argusta Stansell, 48, of Winona was shot in the chest, taken to UT Health Tyler and died from his injuries at the hospital.
Another man, Kendrick Gill, 41 of Tyler was shot in the leg, and police said he is listed in critical condition at UT Health Tyler after surgery.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office charged Demarkus Keandre Bircher, 21, of Tyler, with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was jailed on $800,000 bond for both charges.
Deputies were called to the 3200 block of Jackson Avenue around midnight and found the victims.
During the investigation, investigators were able to get the name of Bircher and a residence he was believed to be staying at. Police said he was taken into custody at the residence without incident.