East Texas experienced more than 100 hours of sub-freezing temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.
In a Friday morning briefing, the weather service's Shreveport office announced that more than 188 hours of continuous sub freezing temperatures were reported in Tyler and 118 in Longview.
Freezing temperatures entered Tyler at about 3 a.m. Feb. 11 and continued through Friday morning. In Longview, the freeze began at about 5 p.m. Feb. 13 and continued until Thursday before beginning again early Friday.
The five-day run of freezing temperatures in Longview ties with three other events: December 1983, late January/early February 1951 and February 1933. According to the National Weather Service, arctic air events involving multi-day deep freezes is a rare occurrence.
The record for the longest run of sub-freezing temperatures in Longview is seven days set in late January 1940.
During the freeze, all-time record-low temperatures were reached in Tyler at minus 6 degrees and Longview at minus 5 degrees Feb. 16.
Before Feb. 16, the lowest temperature ever recorded in Longview was minus 4 degrees on Jan. 18, 1930.
The last time temperatures in Longview reached single digits was in 2018. This latest cold spell is the coldest since 1989, when temperatures reached about 2 degrees around Christmas that year.
The deep freeze warnings were set to end Saturday morning as East Texas continued on a warming trend headed toward expected seasonal temperatures in the 60s by Tuesday. Roads are expected to be clear by at least the end of the weekend.
There is a slight chance of rain Sunday night with a low around 30 degrees. Sunny skies are expected Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures of 53 degrees and 61 degrees, respectively.