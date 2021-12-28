Longview and Tyler broke records Monday with the warmest low temperatures for that date in more than 50 years.
Hydrologist C.S. Ross of the National Weather Service in Shreveport said the overnight low temperature Monday was 66 degrees in Longview and 65 in Tyler.
“Normal is about 40 or so,” Ross said. “So, that is well above normal. Quite a sultry night.”
The previous record for warmest low temperature for Dec. 27 was set in 1971 at 58 degrees in Longview. Tyler’s record for the date was a bit warmer at 64 degrees in 1937.
“That's more like late- or mid-springtime temps,” Ross said.
On Monday, NWS Meteorologist Brandon Thorne said a La Niña pattern is to blame for warmer temperatures during the past week. Monday’s high temperature of 79 degrees was just shy of the record of 80 degrees set in 2015.
High temperatures this week will remain in the 70s, with a chance for storms later in the week.
The unseasonably warm temperatures won’t stay around long.
“This December has been one for the ages,” Ross said, noting that it will likely rank in the top five warmest Decembers for the Longview area. “There are a lot of people wearing shorts walking around, but that will come to a screeching halt for the new year, as it should.”
By the weekend, cooler daytime temperatures and overnight lows below freezing are expected.
“We will ring in the new year with a strong cold front,” Ross said.
Scattered storms are expected, and Ross said he would not be surprised to see severe weather across the area.
“Cannot rule out a tornado,” Ross said.
Temperatures will begin to drop significantly late Saturday, with a high of about 40 degrees Sunday and a low in the mid-20s.
“That’s a 50-degree temperature change,” he said of the expected Saturday high temperature to the Sunday low. “The first Sunday of the new year will be quite chilly. I don't think it will even reach 50 degrees Sunday. Temps by Monday morning will drop well below freezing.”
There’s even a chance of sleet and snow showers in the region early Sunday.
“Right around sunrise Sunday, we could see some sleet or even a flurry or two,” Ross said.