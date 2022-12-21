New Orleans Gardens employees were busy Tuesday covering plants that will remain outside with frost cloth in preparation for below-freezing temperatures set to arrive late Thursday.
Austin Ruggles explained that less hardy, tropical plants will spend the blast of cold weather in green houses, which the Longview nursery was working to make airtight and placing heaters to keep temperature inside at least 50 degrees, but preferably 70 degrees.
Outside plants were being grouped together to help insulate the soil, with Ruggles explaining that even if plants like that freeze, as long as the roots are warm, they'll likely bounce back in the spring.
"What we’re doing is going to be a little bit different from what homeowners are doing," because the business' stock is in pots, he said.
Protection will be key through the weekend — protection for people, pets, pipes and plants. That's according to a National Weather Service meteorologist, who warned during an update Tuesday about below-freezing temps that will arrive in East Texas Thursday and remain Friday.
The wind chill, with blasts of wind the could reach 25-35 mph, are predicted to bring sub-zero temperatures to much of Northeast Texas.
Ryan Knapp, with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, said Tuesday that it's possible those temperatures could be lower than predicted, when information he provided said Longview could see a "feels like" temperature of -5 degrees because of wind chill; Tyler could could see a temperature that feels like -6 degrees, and Mount Pleasant could experience a a temperature that, with wind child, could feel like -10.
The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze watch starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and ending at noon Saturday.
Still, it won't be like the snowmaggedon of February 2021, when large amounts of snow blanketed East Texas. Tyler experienced 201 hours of below-freezing temperatures, according to the weather service.
Knapp said weather service predictions indicate at least 36 hours of below-freezing temperatures south of Interstate 20 and about 72 hours north of Interstate 20.
Also, he said there might be light snow and some precipitation in some areas, but nothing like 2021.
The city of Longview was preparing for that possibility and for any roads or bridges overpasses to possibly ice.
Assistant Public Works Director Rick Evans said pipes at water plants were insulated to protect them. Some locations also will have heaters to ensure the pipes don't freeze.
"We have got the salt trucks loaded up and ready to go just in case we have any ice on the roads and bridges," he said.
Knapp said there will be some "very, very cold temperatures across the area," with warmer temperatures returning after the weekend.
Protect people
The National Weather Service says people should wear lightweight layers during the extreme cold temperatures and not remain outside for long periods of time.
Prepare for road trips by packing jumper cable, flares, filling up the gas tank, warmer clothing, cell phone chargers, water, snacks, first aid kit and a flashlight, for instance.
One Love Longview at 1015 McCann Road in Longview is open for extended hours during the cold weather. Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview and Tyler and the Salvation Army in Longview and Tyler also provide shelter.
Protect pets and pipes
Bring pets and other animals indoors and make accommodations to keep them safe and warm, the weather service recommends
Evans recommends a number of steps to protect indoor and outdoor pipes:
Leave cabinet doors under sinks in the kitchen and bathroom open to help keep pipes warm;
Insulate any exposed pipes and faucets outside;
If water lines do break, even inside the house in Longview, contact the city's Public Works office at (903) 236-3030. City employees can shut the valve off at the meter to keep a home from flooding. City crews will, as they are every day, be available at that phone number 24 hours a day.
The weather service also recommends:
Letting faucets drip cold or hot water from the faucet at a trickle;
Draining sprinklers and removing outdoor hoses; and
Keeping heat up to at least 65 degrees.
Also, know how to shut off the main water supply to your house in case of a ruptured pipe and call a licensed plumber if a pipe break occurs.
Protect your plants
Ruggles, with New Orleans Gardens in Longview, recommends:
Using frost cloth on outside flower beds — tack it down and make sure it isn't bending stalks too much; and
Wrapping trees with burlap or something similar to provide insulation.
Use mulch around plants and trees, leaving about an inch between the trunk and the drip line, or outer boundary of the tree's limbs.
Electric safety tips
From the National Weather Service, Oncor and SWEPCO:
Turn off portable heaters overnight or when leaving the house;
Keep a 3 feet or 1 meter child-free zone around heaters or fireplaces;
Never use your oven for heating purposes; and
Keep flammable items at least 3 feet away from heating sources.
Treat all downed lines as dangerous — they can carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. If you see a fallen wire, stay away and keep others away, including children and pets. Call SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919 or 911 immediately.
Do not plug portable generators or RV generators into a home's main electrical panel as this can "back-feed" into outside utility lines and electrocute repair crews and the public.