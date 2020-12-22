Monday might have been the first day of winter, but it was shorts and T-shirt weather in Longview.
With temperatures reaching into the upper 60s and with schools closed for the holiday break, families enjoyed a day outside at local parks and trails.
The mild weather is expected to continue today before a chance of storms enters the forecast Wednesday. Christmas Eve is expected to be cooler, with sunny skies, highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s.
Christmas Day also should be sunny and a bit warmer, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the upper 30s.