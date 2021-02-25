Damage from this past week's winter storm has temporarily closed the downtown Longview post office.
Operations have been moved to the post office's South Mobberly Avenue location, according to U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman Nikki Johnson. She added that customers should not expect an interruption in mail delivery or other services.
Johnson said Thursday that the downtown building on Methvin Street was closed Wednesday because of "safety concerns," and a noticed posted on the door of the facility indicates it sustained water damage.
An employee at the Mobberly Avenue post office said Thursday that the water damage is related to the building's floors.
Johnson said there is no timeline for repairs to be completed.
The notice on the door of the Methvin Street building also indicates that customers with P.O. boxes will need to pick up mail at the Mobberly Avenue location.
However, Johnson said that P.O. box customers who may have received mail during the storm or earlier this week may still be able to check their boxes, although floor damage has made some of the P.O. boxes inaccessible. She added that, going forward, mail for P.O. boxes customers only will be available at the Mobberly Avenue location until repairs on the downtown building are complete.
Customers with questions are asked to call (903) 753-7644. Hours of operation for the Mobberly Avenue post office are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The downtown post office building was constructed in 1939.