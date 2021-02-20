East Texas residents are asked to participate in a winter weather storm damage survey hosted by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the city of Longview announced Saturday.
The survey aims to identify damage across the state to help emergency management officials gain an understanding of the recent winter storm’s effects. Questions include the location of the damage, the effects of outages and requests for photos.
Reporting damage is voluntary and is not a substitute for reporting damage to insurance agencies. The survey is not a guarantee of disaster relief assistance.
The survey can be found on the state’s emergency management website at www.tdem.texas.gov/warming-center/ in English and Spanish.