The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Gregg and other East Texas counties ahead of potential light snow and sleet accumulation in the area.
The advisory goes into effect at midnight through 6 p.m. Thursday and includes Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Marion, Cherokee, Morris, Cass and Bowie counties.
According to the advisory, mixed precipitation is expected with light snow and accumulation of up to a quarter-inch of sleet possible. The area could also see up to one-tenth of an inch of ice.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the advisory said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”
The National Weather Service advises that elevated roads, such as bridges or overpasses, are especially prone to developing slick spots, which could result in black ice and be difficult to detect at night.
Upshur and Smith counties are in a winter storm warning area where heavy mixed precipitation is expected. According to the National Weather Services, counties in the warning area could see up to an inch of sleet and snow and a quarter-inch of ice accumulation.
The wintry precipitation could bring power outages and tree damage along with several travel hazards.